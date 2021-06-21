+ taxes & licensing
613-257-2432
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
+ taxes & licensing
$366 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 5.99%
2.7L V6 Ecoboost, One Owner, Super Crew Sport, 4X4, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Soft Tonneau Cover
This Ford F-150 is a local one owner trade in that looks brand new! It comes loaded with a 2.7L V6, sharp looking alloy wheels, heated front bucket seats with a remote vehicle start. It also has the trailer backup assist for those tricky back in spots with your trailer, a rear vision camera, rear parking sensors as well as a soft tonneau cover! This truck was well maintained and it shows!
Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!
