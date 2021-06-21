Menu
2019 Ford F-150

43,010 KM

$47,888

+ tax & licensing
$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

2.7L V6 ECOBOOST XLT SUPER CREW SPORT 4X4

2019 Ford F-150

2.7L V6 ECOBOOST XLT SUPER CREW SPORT 4X4

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

43,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7562941
  Stock #: 58170
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP8KFC58170

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 43,010 KM

Vehicle Description

$366 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 5.99%



2.7L V6 Ecoboost, One Owner, Super Crew Sport, 4X4, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Soft Tonneau Cover



This Ford F-150 is a local one owner trade in that looks brand new! It comes loaded with a 2.7L V6, sharp looking alloy wheels, heated front bucket seats with a remote vehicle start. It also has the trailer backup assist for those tricky back in spots with your trailer, a rear vision camera, rear parking sensors as well as a soft tonneau cover! This truck was well maintained and it shows!



Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
rear air
Block Heater
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

