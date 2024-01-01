Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

226,882 KM

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Used
226,882KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GTV2LEC5K1191183

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 226,882 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432

866-774-9452
2019 GMC Sierra 1500