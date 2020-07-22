Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

46,727 KM

$46,888

+ tax & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

SLE Crew Cab Kodiak Edition

SLE Crew Cab Kodiak Edition

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

46,727KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5468447
  • Stock #: 91611
  • VIN: 1GTU9BED5KZ291611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 91611
  • Mileage 46,727 KM

Vehicle Description

$365 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 6.49%



5.3L V8, Crew Cab, Kodiak Edition, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start



This one owner trade 2019 GMC Sierra SLE is a beautiful truck that comes loaded with some awesome features! It is a crew cab with a 5.3L V8 engine, heated front seats, remote vehicle start, rear vision camera and so much more! This truck also comes with a clean Carfax and the remaining factory warranty from GM!



Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

