2019 GMC Sierra 1500

613-257-2432
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
$365 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 6.49%
5.3L V8, Crew Cab, Kodiak Edition, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start
This one owner trade 2019 GMC Sierra SLE is a beautiful truck that comes loaded with some awesome features! It is a crew cab with a 5.3L V8 engine, heated front seats, remote vehicle start, rear vision camera and so much more! This truck also comes with a clean Carfax and the remaining factory warranty from GM!
Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!
