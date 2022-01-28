Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

13,989 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 8230851
  2. 8230851
  3. 8230851
  4. 8230851
  5. 8230851
  6. 8230851
  7. 8230851
  8. 8230851
  9. 8230851
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

13,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8230851
  • Stock #: 85316
  • VIN: 1GTR8AEF0KZ285316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,989 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 109,252 KM
$46,888 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 87,062 KM
$39,887 + tax & lic
2009 Yamaha XVS950 T...
 26,628 KM
$5,887 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory