Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

62,233 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 2500

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 9597349
  2. 9597349
  3. 9597349
  4. 9597349
  5. 9597349
  6. 9597349
  7. 9597349
  8. 9597349
  9. 9597349
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9597349
  • Stock #: 22056
  • VIN: 1GT12SEY9KF122056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,233 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 86,000 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 33,256 KM
$75,888 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Trave...
 57,037 KM
$49,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory