2020 Audi Q5

66,048 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q5

45 Technik

2020 Audi Q5

45 Technik

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,048KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1CNAFY4L2045267

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 45267
  • Mileage 66,048 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD AT4 for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD AT4 27,866 KM $97,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 88,657 KM $92,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 24,592 KM $56,888 + tax & lic

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-XXXX

613-257-2432

866-774-9452
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2020 Audi Q5