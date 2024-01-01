Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

67,599 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10990217
  2. 10990217
  3. 10990217
  4. 10990217
  5. 10990217
  6. 10990217
  7. 10990217
  8. 10990217
  9. 10990217
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,599KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXUEV1L6248711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 48711
  • Mileage 67,599 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 20,649 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Terrain SLT-1 for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2011 GMC Terrain SLT-1 212,675 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT 22,481 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Equinox