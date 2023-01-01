Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

119,456 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10664562
  2. 10664562
  3. 10664562
  4. 10664562
  5. 10664562
  6. 10664562
  7. 10664562
  8. 10664562
  9. 10664562
  10. 10664562
  11. 10664562
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
119,456KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYDED4LZ122745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,456 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 21,571 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT 124,402 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-53 Motorhome Chassis for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2017 Ford F-53 Motorhome Chassis 15,576 KM $119,000 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500