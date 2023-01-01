Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

141,624 KM

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

LT

Location

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

141,624KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10276905
  • Stock #: 41179
  • VIN: 1GC3YTE79LF241179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,624 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

