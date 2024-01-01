Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

94,343 KM

Details Features

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10917197
  2. 10917197
  3. 10917197
  4. 10917197
  5. 10917197
  6. 10917197
  7. 10917197
  8. 10917197
  9. 10917197
  10. 10917197
  11. 10917197
  12. 10917197
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP9EEL9LZ256495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,343 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 30,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Canyon Elevation for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2022 GMC Canyon Elevation 58,820 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 60,549 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 1500