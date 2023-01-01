2020 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 3 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9931277

9931277 Stock #: 17178

17178 VIN: 1GTU9FELXLZ217178

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 34,371 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.