2020 GMC Sierra 2500

40,434 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,434KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8478477
  • Stock #: 41217
  • VIN: 1GT49REY2LF341217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 41217
  • Mileage 40,434 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

