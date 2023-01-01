$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
2020 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
160,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GT49WEY2LF240709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 40709
- Mileage 160,533 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 46,233 KM $59,888 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT 124,402 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-53 Motorhome Chassis 15,576 KM $119,000 + tax & lic
Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Call Dealer
613-257-XXXX(click to show)
613-257-2432
Alternate Numbers866-774-9452
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
613-257-2432
2020 GMC Sierra 3500