Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
2020 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
62,719KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 43042
- VIN: 3GKALMEV8LL243042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 62,719 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
