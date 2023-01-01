Menu
2020 Honda Civic

55,656 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

LX

2020 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,656KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10457280
  • Stock #: 12276
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E57LH012276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,656 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

