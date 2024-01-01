Menu
2020 RAM 2500

76,376 KM

2020 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

2020 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Used
76,376KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6TR5EJ8LG269002

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,376 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
8 speed automatic

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
2020 RAM 2500