613-257-2432
2021 Cadillac CTS
V-Series 3.0L V6 CT5 RWD ONE OWNER TRADE LOW KILOMETRES
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,392 KM
Vehicle Description
$621 Bi-Weekly for 72 months @ 8.99% OAC
3.0L V6, one owner trade, heated and ventilated front leather seats, sun roof, head up display, remote vehicle start, heated steering wheel, super low kilometres
WOW!!! Under 10,000 kilometre one owner trade ready for immediate delivery! Summer is here and so is one of the coolest used vehicles you will find! This black beauty comes fully loaded with all the options you can think of from heated and ventilated front leather seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, Bose premium sound system, head up display and so much more! This CT5 has not yet been broken in, will you be the lucky new owner of this amazing sporty sedan? If so, contact a Sales Pro to reserve it today!
Contact a Sales Pro Today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!
Vehicle Features
