Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Cadillac CTS

9,392 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2021 Cadillac CTS

2021 Cadillac CTS

V-Series 3.0L V6 CT5 RWD ONE OWNER TRADE LOW KILOMETRES

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Cadillac CTS

V-Series 3.0L V6 CT5 RWD ONE OWNER TRADE LOW KILOMETRES

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10195506
  2. 10195506
  3. 10195506
  4. 10195506
  5. 10195506
  6. 10195506
  7. 10195506
  8. 10195506
  9. 10195506
  10. 10195506
  11. 10195506
  12. 10195506
  13. 10195506
  14. 10195506
  15. 10195506
  16. 10195506
  17. 10195506
  18. 10195506
  19. 10195506
  20. 10195506
  21. 10195506
  22. 10195506
  23. 10195506
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
9,392KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10195506
  • Stock #: 24427
  • VIN: 1G6DV5RW7M0124427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24427
  • Mileage 9,392 KM

Vehicle Description

$621 Bi-Weekly for 72 months @ 8.99% OAC



3.0L V6, one owner trade, heated and ventilated front leather seats, sun roof, head up display, remote vehicle start, heated steering wheel, super low kilometres



WOW!!! Under 10,000 kilometre one owner trade ready for immediate delivery! Summer is here and so is one of the coolest used vehicles you will find! This black beauty comes fully loaded with all the options you can think of from heated and ventilated front leather seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, Bose premium sound system, head up display and so much more! This CT5 has not yet been broken in, will you be the lucky new owner of this amazing sporty sedan? If so, contact a Sales Pro to reserve it today!



Contact a Sales Pro Today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
ON-STAR
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

2021 Cadillac CTS V-...
 9,392 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 62,633 KM
$59,888 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 61,947 KM
$58,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory