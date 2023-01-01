$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
RS
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
RS
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
33,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBKRS6MS500981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 00981
- Mileage 33,423 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
