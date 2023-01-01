Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

60,754 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10218141
  2. 10218141
  3. 10218141
  4. 10218141
  5. 10218141
  6. 10218141
  7. 10218141
  8. 10218141
  9. 10218141
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
60,754KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10218141
  • Stock #: 19793
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV7M6119793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19793
  • Mileage 60,754 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 180,522 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac CTS V-...
 9,392 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 62,633 KM
$59,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory