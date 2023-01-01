$32,880+ tax & licensing
$32,880
+ taxes & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
613-257-2432
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
Location
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
75,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10326717
- Stock #: 14816
- VIN: 2GNAXXEVXM6114816
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 75,825 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
