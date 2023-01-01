Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

75,825 KM

Details Features

$32,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,880

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10326717
  2. 10326717
  3. 10326717
  4. 10326717
  5. 10326717
  6. 10326717
  7. 10326717
  8. 10326717
  9. 10326717
Contact Seller

$32,880

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10326717
  • Stock #: 14816
  • VIN: 2GNAXXEVXM6114816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 14816
  • Mileage 75,825 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Blaze...
 45,328 KM
$49,888 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 141,624 KM
$49,888 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 41,502 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory