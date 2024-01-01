2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
<h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>$456.86 Bi-weekly for 84 months @ 8.99% OAC</strong></span></span></h2> <p><span style=font-size:16px>Powered by a 5.3L V8 engine.</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Comfort & Convenience Features:</strong> includes remote start/entry, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear vision camera, hitch guidance & 18” bright silver painted aluminum wheels.</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Infotainment Tech & Audio:</strong> includes chevrolet infotainment system with 8" diagonal colour touchscreen, 6 speaker audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability.</span></p> <h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>Come test drive this truck today!</strong></span></span></h2> <h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>613-257-2432</strong></span></span></h2>

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Used
54,912KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYEED8MZ209961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,912 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by a 5.3L V8 engine.



Comfort & Convenience Features: includes remote start/entry, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear vision camera, hitch guidance & 18” bright silver painted aluminum wheels.



Infotainment Tech & Audio: includes chevrolet infotainment system with 8" diagonal colour touchscreen, 6 speaker audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability.



Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
