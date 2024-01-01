$52,788+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST 5.3L V8 WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR VISION CAMERA, HITCH GUIDANCE
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST 5.3L V8 WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR VISION CAMERA, HITCH GUIDANCE
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
$52,788
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 54,912 KM
Vehicle Description
Powered by a 5.3L V8 engine.
Comfort & Convenience Features: includes remote start/entry, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear vision camera, hitch guidance & 18” bright silver painted aluminum wheels.
Infotainment Tech & Audio: includes chevrolet infotainment system with 8" diagonal colour touchscreen, 6 speaker audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability.
Come test drive this truck today!
613-257-2432
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-257-XXXX(click to show)
613-257-2432
Alternate Numbers866-774-9452
+ taxes & licensing
613-257-2432