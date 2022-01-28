$67,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss 6.2L V8 TRAILBOSS LT CREW CAB 4X4
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
- Listing ID: 8255502
- Stock #: 09988
- VIN: 1GCPYFELXMZ309988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,211 KM
Vehicle Description
$518 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 5.99%
6.2L V8, Low Kilometres, Sunroof, Bose Speaker System, Heated Front Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Trailering Equipment, Duratrac Tires, One Owner Trade, Clean Carfax
This Silverado Trailboss has barely been broken in withonly 12,211 kilometres! it is a one owner trade in that comes fully loaded with a 6.2L V8 engine, power sunroof, heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, factory 2 lift, off road suspension with Duratrac tires, and even 18 shiny black wheels! It also has the Bose speaker system, an HD rear vision camera, trailer brake controller and even a hard folding tonneau cover! This Trailboss is ready to hit the road on your next adventure and for your added peace of mind it also comes with the remaining GM factory warranty!
Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!
