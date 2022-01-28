Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

12,211 KM

Details Description Features

$67,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$67,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss 6.2L V8 TRAILBOSS LT CREW CAB 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss 6.2L V8 TRAILBOSS LT CREW CAB 4X4

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 8255502
  2. 8255502
  3. 8255502
  4. 8255502
  5. 8255502
  6. 8255502
  7. 8255502
  8. 8255502
  9. 8255502
  10. 8255502
Contact Seller
GM Optimum

GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

$67,888

+ taxes & licensing

12,211KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8255502
  • Stock #: 09988
  • VIN: 1GCPYFELXMZ309988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,211 KM

Vehicle Description

$518 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 5.99%



6.2L V8, Low Kilometres, Sunroof, Bose Speaker System, Heated Front Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Trailering Equipment, Duratrac Tires, One Owner Trade, Clean Carfax



This Silverado Trailboss has barely been broken in withonly 12,211 kilometres! it is a one owner trade in that comes fully loaded with a 6.2L V8 engine, power sunroof, heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, factory 2 lift, off road suspension with Duratrac tires, and even 18 shiny black wheels! It also has the Bose speaker system, an HD rear vision camera, trailer brake controller and even a hard folding tonneau cover! This Trailboss is ready to hit the road on your next adventure and for your added peace of mind it also comes with the remaining GM factory warranty!



Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Sunroof
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
ON-STAR
Hill Ascent Control
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 12,211 KM
$67,888 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 40,761 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Acadia Dena...
 73,475 KM
$49,887 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory