<h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Custom</strong></span></span></h2> <p><span style=font-size:16px>Powered by a Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel engine with up to 401hp & up to 464 lb-ft of torque.</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Comfort & Convenience Features: </strong>includes remote start/entry, cruise control, hitch guidance, power lock tailgate, rear vision camera, 20” machined aluminum wheels with grazen metallic painted accents</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Infotainment Tech & Audio:</strong> includes Chevrolet infotainment 3 premium system with 8” diagonal colour touchscreen, 6 speaker system.</span></p> <h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>Come test drive this truck today!</strong></span></span></h2> <p><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>613-257-2432</strong></span></span></p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

99,820 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

99,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC4YMEY6MF276251

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 76251
  • Mileage 99,820 KM

4x4
