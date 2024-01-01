$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Custom 6.6L V8 DURAMAX WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, HITCH GUIDANCE, REAR VISION CAMERA, POWER LOCK TAILGATE
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 76251
- Mileage 99,820 KM
Vehicle Description
Powered by a Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel engine with up to 401hp & up to 464 lb-ft of torque.
Comfort & Convenience Features: includes remote start/entry, cruise control, hitch guidance, power lock tailgate, rear vision camera, 20” machined aluminum wheels with grazen metallic painted accents
Infotainment Tech & Audio: includes Chevrolet infotainment 3 premium system with 8” diagonal colour touchscreen, 6 speaker system.
Come test drive this truck today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
