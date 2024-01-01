$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,092KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC4YNE76MF306801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 137,092 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500