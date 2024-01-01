Menu
2021 GMC Acadia

79,324 KM

Details Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Acadia

Denali

2021 GMC Acadia

Denali

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,324KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNXLS6MZ126322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,324 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
9 Speed Automatic

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

