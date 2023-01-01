2021 GMC Canyon

$45,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 5 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10426782

10426782 Stock #: 58093

58093 VIN: 1GTG6FENXM1258093

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,577 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Satellite Radio Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Interior Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass SECURITY ALARM Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features long box 4x4 ON-STAR 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.