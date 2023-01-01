$45,888+ tax & licensing
$45,888
+ taxes & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
613-257-2432
613-257-2432
2021 GMC Canyon
2021 GMC Canyon
AT4 w/Leather
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
$45,888
+ taxes & licensing
28,577KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10426782
- Stock #: 58093
- VIN: 1GTG6FENXM1258093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,577 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Additional Features
long box
4x4
ON-STAR
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1