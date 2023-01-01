Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Canyon

28,577 KM

Details Features

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Canyon

2021 GMC Canyon

AT4 w/Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Canyon

AT4 w/Leather

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10426782
  2. 10426782
  3. 10426782
  4. 10426782
  5. 10426782
  6. 10426782
  7. 10426782
  8. 10426782
  9. 10426782
  10. 10426782
  11. 10426782
  12. 10426782
  13. 10426782
  14. 10426782
  15. 10426782
  16. 10426782
  17. 10426782
  18. 10426782
  19. 10426782
  20. 10426782
  21. 10426782
  22. 10426782
Contact Seller

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
28,577KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10426782
  • Stock #: 58093
  • VIN: 1GTG6FENXM1258093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,577 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

long box
4x4
ON-STAR
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

2020 GMC Savana Cuta...
 67,419 KM
$74,888 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 29,910 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 2500 Larami...
 67,689 KM
$69,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory