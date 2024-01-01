Menu
<h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4</strong></span></span></h2> <p><span style=font-size:16px>Powered by a Duramax 3.0L Turbo Diesel engine with up to 305hp & up to 495 lb-ft of torque.</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Comfort & Convenience Features:</strong> includes remote start/entry, heated front & rear seats, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, multi-pro tailgate, hitch guidance, HD surround vision, 20” machined aluminum wheels.</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Infotainment Tech & Audio: </strong>includes GMC premium infotainment system with 8” diagonal colour touchscreen display, 6 speaker system, bluetooth streaming for most phones.</span></p> <p><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>Come test drive this truck today! </strong></span></span></p> <h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>613-257-2432</strong></span></span></h2>

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

29,025 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 3.0L DURAMAX WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, HITCH GUIDANCE, HD SURROUND VISION

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 3.0L DURAMAX WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, HITCH GUIDANCE, HD SURROUND VISION

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,025KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU9EET2MG400229

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 29,025 KM

2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4

Powered by a Duramax 3.0L Turbo Diesel engine with up to 305hp & up to 495 lb-ft of torque.



Comfort & Convenience Features: includes remote start/entry, heated front & rear seats, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, multi-pro tailgate, hitch guidance, HD surround vision, 20” machined aluminum wheels.



Infotainment Tech & Audio: includes GMC premium infotainment system with 8” diagonal colour touchscreen display, 6 speaker system, bluetooth streaming for most phones.



Come test drive this truck today! 



613-257-2432

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2021 GMC Sierra 1500