$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 3.0L DURAMAX WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, HITCH GUIDANCE, HD SURROUND VISION
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 3.0L DURAMAX WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, HITCH GUIDANCE, HD SURROUND VISION
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 29,025 KM
Vehicle Description
Powered by a Duramax 3.0L Turbo Diesel engine with up to 305hp & up to 495 lb-ft of torque.
Comfort & Convenience Features: includes remote start/entry, heated front & rear seats, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, multi-pro tailgate, hitch guidance, HD surround vision, 20” machined aluminum wheels.
Infotainment Tech & Audio: includes GMC premium infotainment system with 8” diagonal colour touchscreen display, 6 speaker system, bluetooth streaming for most phones.
Come test drive this truck today!
613-257-2432
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
Call Dealer
613-257-XXXX(click to show)
613-257-2432
Alternate Numbers866-774-9452
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-257-2432