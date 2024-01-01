Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

57,469 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,469KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9DED9MZ278956

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,469 KM

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2021 GMC Sierra 1500