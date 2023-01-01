Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 2500

53,199 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,199KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 65929
  • VIN: 1GT49MEY5MF165929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,199 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

