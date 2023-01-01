2021 GMC Sierra 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 1 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10159779

10159779 Stock #: 65929

65929 VIN: 1GT49MEY5MF165929

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 65929

Mileage 53,199 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.