$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,698KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GT49REY2MF182748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 82748
- Mileage 119,698 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
2024 Buick Enclave Avenir 8,932 KM $58,888 + tax & lic
Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-257-XXXX(click to show)
613-257-2432
Alternate Numbers866-774-9452
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
613-257-2432
2021 GMC Sierra 2500