613-257-2432
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon 2.0L V4 LEATHER HEATED SEATS ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
- Listing ID: 10281759
- Stock #: 89791
- VIN: 1C4HJXFN1MW789791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,142 KM
Vehicle Description
$527 Bi-Weekly for 72 months @ 8.99% OAC
One Owner, Clean CarFax, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Fog Lights
Are you ready to conquer the open road and blaze new trails? Look no further than our remarkable 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon! This rugged and versatile vehicle is your passport to exhilarating off-road journeys, while providing comfort and style for your daily drives.This one owner vehicle comes with heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation system, fog lights and a clean carfax.
Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!
Vehicle Features
