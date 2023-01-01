Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

17,142 KM

Details Description Features

$55,888

+ tax & licensing
$55,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon 2.0L V4 LEATHER HEATED SEATS ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon 2.0L V4 LEATHER HEATED SEATS ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  24/7 Roadside assistance

$55,888

+ taxes & licensing

17,142KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10281759
  Stock #: 89791
  VIN: 1C4HJXFN1MW789791

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 17,142 KM

Vehicle Description

$527 Bi-Weekly for 72 months @ 8.99% OAC



One Owner, Clean CarFax, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Fog Lights



Are you ready to conquer the open road and blaze new trails? Look no further than our remarkable 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon! This rugged and versatile vehicle is your passport to exhilarating off-road journeys, while providing comfort and style for your daily drives.This one owner vehicle comes with heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation system, fog lights and a clean carfax.



Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls

