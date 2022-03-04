$49,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Turpin Kia
613-253-0909
2021 Kia NIRO
2021 Kia NIRO
PHEV SX Touring
Location
Turpin Kia
10563 Trans-Canada Hwy, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0C4
613-253-0909
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
24,437KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8558450
- Stock #: TK567
- VIN: KNDCC3LD2M5482886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ocean Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,437 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Niro Plug-In Hybrid SX TOURING
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Turpin Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Turpin Kia
10563 Trans-Canada Hwy, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0C4