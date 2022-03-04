Menu
2021 Mission Trailers ENCLOSED TRAILER 24X7 FEET

0 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2021 Mission Trailers ENCLOSED TRAILER 24X7 FEET

2021 Mission Trailers ENCLOSED TRAILER 24X7 FEET

2021 Mission Trailers ENCLOSED TRAILER 24X7 FEET

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8464233
  • Stock #: 04656
  • VIN: 5WFBW2427MW104656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 04656
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

All-Sports Mission 24x7 Foot V-Nose Enclosed Trailer. Water resistant Decking, Dome Light, Roof Vent, Over Head Storage Cabinet, Front Ramp Door, Front Stonegaurd, Dual Axle



Tow your toys just about anywhere with this Enclosed Mission Trailer. Rear door opening is 74 inches wide and 73.5 inches tall. It has a GVWR of 6000 Lbs. Dual Axles have indepedant suspension for a stable ride. 



Contact a Sales Pro today to book your showing 613-257-2432

Vehicle Features

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

