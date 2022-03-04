$18,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-257-2432
2021 Mission Trailers ENCLOSED TRAILER 24X7 FEET
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
$18,888
- Listing ID: 8464233
- Stock #: 04656
- VIN: 5WFBW2427MW104656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
All-Sports Mission 24x7 Foot V-Nose Enclosed Trailer. Water resistant Decking, Dome Light, Roof Vent, Over Head Storage Cabinet, Front Ramp Door, Front Stonegaurd, Dual Axle
Tow your toys just about anywhere with this Enclosed Mission Trailer. Rear door opening is 74 inches wide and 73.5 inches tall. It has a GVWR of 6000 Lbs. Dual Axles have indepedant suspension for a stable ride.
Contact a Sales Pro today to book your showing 613-257-2432
