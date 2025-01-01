Menu
2021 Subaru Outback Convenience

Get ready for your next adventure with this 2021 Subaru Outback Convenience! Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and with just 45,300 km, this SUV is ready to hit the road. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats and a power-adjustable driver's seat, perfect for long drives. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto! The auto start-stop feature helps maximize fuel efficiency, while the clean Carfax gives you added peace of mind. Whether you're exploring new destinations or cruising around town, this Outback is built for the journey!

Comfort & Convenience Features: includes remote entry, power drivers seat, heated seats, auto start stop, cruise control, rear vision camera, 17" steel wheels with cover.

Infotainment Tech & Audio: Dual 7" infotainment system with high-resolution touch screen display, AM/FM/MP3 audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, Bluetooth and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

Come test drive this SUV today!

613-257-2432

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTDAC6M3204608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 204608
  • Mileage 45,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Subaru Outback