2021 Subaru Outback
Convenience CLEAN CARFAX, 2.5L 4 CYL WITH HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, AUTO START STOP, REAR VISION CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 204608
- Mileage 45,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready for your next adventure with this 2021 Subaru Outback Convenience! Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and with just 45,300 km, this SUV is ready to hit the road. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats and a power-adjustable driver’s seat, perfect for long drives. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto! The auto start-stop feature helps maximize fuel efficiency, while the clean Carfax gives you added peace of mind. Whether you're exploring new destinations or cruising around town, this Outback is built for the journey!
Comfort & Convenience Features: includes remote entry, power drivers seat, heated seats, auto start stop, cruise control, rear vision camera, 17" steel wheels with cover.
Infotainment Tech & Audio: Dual 7” infotainment system with high-resolution touch screen display, AM/FM/MP3 audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, Bluetooth and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.
Come test drive this SUV today!
