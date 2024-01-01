Menu
2022 Buick Encore

3,861 KM

Details Features

$32,888

$32,888 + tax & licensing
2022 Buick Encore

GX Essence

2022 Buick Encore

GX Essence

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$32,888

$32,888 + taxes & licensing

3,861KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMGSL2NB039944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,861 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-XXXX

613-257-2432

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2022 Buick Encore