<p><span style=color:#27ae60><span style=font-size:18px><strong>$593 Bi-Weekly for 72 months @ 8.99% OAC</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Ex Rental, Clean CarFax, 6.6l v8 Gas, Cloth Seats, Roll Windows, Manual Locks</strong></span></p> <p><span style=color:#27ae60><strong><span style=font-size:18px>Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!</span></strong></span></p>

2022 Chevrolet Express

22,909 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Express

Cutaway Work Van 6.6L V8 EXPRESS 177'WB 16' BOX TRUCK

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Express

Cutaway Work Van 6.6L V8 EXPRESS 177'WB 16' BOX TRUCK

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HA3GTC79NN006551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 22,909 KM

Vehicle Description

$593 Bi-Weekly for 72 months @ 8.99% OAC



Ex Rental, Clean CarFax, 6.6l v8 Gas, Cloth Seats, Roll Windows, Manual Locks



Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

