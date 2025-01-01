$46,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$46,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,115KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDDET7NG513474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 13474
- Mileage 95,115 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
2024 GMC Terrain Denali 29,501 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-257-XXXX(click to show)
613-257-2432
Alternate Numbers866-774-9452
$46,888
+ taxes & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
613-257-2432
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500