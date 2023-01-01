$76,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country 3.0L DURAMAX DIESEL CREW CAB SHORT BOX HIGH COUNTRY WITH SUNROOF ONE OWNER TRADE
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$76,888
- Listing ID: 9788365
- Stock #: 22602
- VIN: 3GCUDJET4NG522602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,677 KM
Vehicle Description
$724 bi-weekly for 72 months @ 8.99% OAC
3.0L Duramax Diesel, One Owner Trade, Clean Carfax, Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Sunroof, 22” Aluminum Wheels
This Chevrolet Silverado High Country is a one owner trade with a clean Carfax that has barely been broken in! It comes fully loaded with a ton of features that you will be sure to love like the fuel efficient 3.0L Duramax diesel engine, heated and ventilated front bucket leather seats, heated steering wheel, a power sunroof, heated rear back seats, a remote vehicle start and even the Bose premium speaker system. On the outside of the truck you have gorgeous 22” aluminum wheels that are accented with the chrome assist steps!This Silverado is a class act and needs a new home!
Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!
Vehicle Features
