2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

18,677 KM

$76,888

+ tax & licensing
$76,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 3.0L DURAMAX DIESEL CREW CAB SHORT BOX HIGH COUNTRY WITH SUNROOF ONE OWNER TRADE

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 3.0L DURAMAX DIESEL CREW CAB SHORT BOX HIGH COUNTRY WITH SUNROOF ONE OWNER TRADE

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$76,888

+ taxes & licensing

18,677KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9788365
  • Stock #: 22602
  • VIN: 3GCUDJET4NG522602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22602
  • Mileage 18,677 KM

Vehicle Description

$724 bi-weekly for 72 months @ 8.99% OAC



3.0L Duramax Diesel, One Owner Trade, Clean Carfax, Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Sunroof, 22” Aluminum Wheels



This Chevrolet Silverado High Country is a one owner trade with a clean Carfax that has barely been broken in! It comes fully loaded with a ton of features that you will be sure to love like the fuel efficient 3.0L Duramax diesel engine, heated and ventilated front bucket leather seats, heated steering wheel, a power sunroof, heated rear back seats, a remote vehicle start and even the Bose premium speaker system. On the outside of the truck you have gorgeous 22” aluminum wheels that are accented with the chrome assist steps!This Silverado is a class act and needs a new home!



Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Windows

Sunroof

Comfort

rear air

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

short box
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
ON-STAR
Hill Ascent Control
10 Speed Automatic

