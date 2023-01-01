$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
22,536KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10350741
- Stock #: 84981
- VIN: 1GTUUEET8NZ584981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 22,536 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
