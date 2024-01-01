Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

30,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10915766
  2. 10915766
  3. 10915766
  4. 10915766
  5. 10915766
  6. 10915766
  7. 10915766
  8. 10915766
  9. 10915766
  10. 10915766
  11. 10915766
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
30,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGED6NG668916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2022 GMC Canyon Elevation for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2022 GMC Canyon Elevation 58,820 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 60,549 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 69,329 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 1500