Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

86,846 KM

Details Features

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle
12766562

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 12766562
  2. 12766562
  3. 12766562
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,846KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTRUCED7NZ522460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,846 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2024 GMC Canyon 2.7L 4CYL AT4 4X4 WITH OEM 2
2024 GMC Canyon 2.7L 4CYL AT4 4X4 WITH OEM 2" FACTORY LIFT, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE VEHICLE START, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER 33,798 KM $55,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax 1.3L 3CYL TURBO, AWD 1RS, HEATED FRONTSEATS, REMOTE VEHICLE START, SAFETY PACKAGE, 18
2024 Chevrolet Trax 1.3L 3CYL TURBO, AWD 1RS, HEATED FRONTSEATS, REMOTE VEHICLE START, SAFETY PACKAGE, 18"BLACK AND SILVER PAINTED ALLOYS 30,933 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Manual 1.4L 4CYL, SIX SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, SUPERLOW KILOMETRES, ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REMOTE VEHICLE START, 17
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Manual 1.4L 4CYL, SIX SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, SUPERLOW KILOMETRES, ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REMOTE VEHICLE START, 17" ALLOY WHEELS 35,190 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2022 GMC Sierra 1500