Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

46,832 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
12892712

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 12892712
  2. 12892712
  3. 12892712
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,832KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGED8NG668982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,832 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2022 Buick Envision Avenir for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2022 Buick Envision Avenir 45,711 KM $34,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss 2.7L 4 CYL WITH REMOTE ENTRY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HD SURROUND VISION, 2
2023 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss 2.7L 4 CYL WITH REMOTE ENTRY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HD SURROUND VISION, 2" FACTORY LIFT, TRAIL BRAKE CONTROLLER, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO 49,811 KM $48,888 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Buick Envision Avenir ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, 2.0L 4CYL TURBO ENGINE , AVENIR ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, BOSE PREMIUM SPEAKER SYSTE for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2025 Buick Envision Avenir ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, 2.0L 4CYL TURBO ENGINE , AVENIR ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, BOSE PREMIUM SPEAKER SYSTE 4,041 KM $48,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2022 GMC Sierra 1500