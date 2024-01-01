Menu
2022 GMC Terrain

43,994 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

43,994KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALYEV7NL185192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 85192
  • Mileage 43,994 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613-257-XXXX

613-257-2432

866-774-9452
