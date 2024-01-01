Menu
2022 Mazda CX-5

39,278 KM

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Used
39,278KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM3N1587188

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,278 KM

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-XXXX

613-257-2432

866-774-9452
