<p><span style=font-size:18px><strong><span style=color:#2ecc71>$261 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 7.99% OAC</span></strong></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px>This Cinnabar Metallic Buick Encore GX is a one owner trade that was originally purchased and always serviced at our dealership.The previous owner loved it so much that she upgraded to the same vehicle in the same amazing colour only in a 2025 model! It comes with a fuel efficient 1.3L 3Cyl engine, all wheel drive, heated front leather seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, remote vehicle start, power panoramic sunroof, memory seat/mirror settings as well as a power liftgate. The Sport Touring Package adds a little flair to the Encore like a sport front and rear bumpers with red accents, body colour rocker and bodyside mouldings, custom grille with red accents, Spourt Touring (ST) badging and 18 high gloss alloy wheels!</span></p> <p><span style=color:#2ecc71><strong><span style=font-size:16px>If this red beauty caught your eye call a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to reserve it today!</span></strong></span></p>

2023 Buick Encore GX

13,992 KM

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
12199252

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

Used
13,992KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMGSL8PB104802

  • Exterior Colour Dark Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 04802
  • Mileage 13,992 KM

$261 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 7.99% OAC



This Cinnabar Metallic Buick Encore GX is a one owner trade that was originally purchased and always serviced at our dealership.The previous owner loved it so much that she upgraded to the same vehicle in the same amazing colour only in a 2025 model! It comes with a fuel efficient 1.3L 3Cyl engine, all wheel drive, heated front leather seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, remote vehicle start, power panoramic sunroof, memory seat/mirror settings as well as a power liftgate. The Sport Touring Package adds a little flair to the Encore like a sport front and rear bumpers with red accents, body colour rocker and bodyside mouldings, custom grille with red accents, Spourt Touring (ST) badging and 18 high gloss alloy wheels!



If this red beauty caught your eye call a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to reserve it today!

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
ON-STAR
9 Speed Automatic

