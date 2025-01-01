$31,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Buick Encore GX
Essence 1.3L 3CYL AWD ESSENCE SPORT TOURING HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE VEHICLE START, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, SAFETY PACKAGE, 18" HIGH GLOSS ALLOY WHEELS
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 04802
- Mileage 13,992 KM
Vehicle Description
$261 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 7.99% OAC
This Cinnabar Metallic Buick Encore GX is a one owner trade that was originally purchased and always serviced at our dealership.The previous owner loved it so much that she upgraded to the same vehicle in the same amazing colour only in a 2025 model! It comes with a fuel efficient 1.3L 3Cyl engine, all wheel drive, heated front leather seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, remote vehicle start, power panoramic sunroof, memory seat/mirror settings as well as a power liftgate. The Sport Touring Package adds a little flair to the Encore like a sport front and rear bumpers with red accents, body colour rocker and bodyside mouldings, custom grille with red accents, Spourt Touring (ST) badging and 18 high gloss alloy wheels!
If this red beauty caught your eye call a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to reserve it today!
Vehicle Features
