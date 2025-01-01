Menu
<p><strong><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px>$373 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 7.99% OAC</span></span></strong></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px>RS AWD right here with a super cool interior! This sleek looking Blazer came to us as a one owner trade with a clean Carfax for that added peace of mind! This RS AWD Blazer comes with a 3.6L V6 engine, trailering equipment, selectable driving modes from touring to sport to all wheel drive! It has heated and ventilated perforated black appointed leather seats with nightshift blue accents not only on the seats but throughout the vehicle. The rearseats have not been forgotten in the comfort level as they are heated as well and there is also 2 vents for HVAC control as well as charging portsfor all of your passengers devices! No one can forget the large Skyscape sunroof as well as the adaptive cruise control, rear camera mirror, a safety alert seats, HD surround vision camera and all weather floor liners to keep your new ride even cleaner! GM still has you covered with an added Chevrolet Safety Assist package that includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator, forward collision alert as well as Intellibeam headlamps!</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px>Are you ready to improve your daily drive as well as your weekend adventures!</span></p> <p><span style=color:#2ecc71><strong><span style=font-size:16px>If this sounds like the perfect SUV for you be sure to reserve it today by calling a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432!</span></strong></span></p> <p></p>

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

18,862 KM

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

Used
18,862KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBKRS9PS218130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,862 KM

Vehicle Description

RS AWD right here with a super cool interior! This sleek looking Blazer came to us as a one owner trade with a clean Carfax for that added peace of mind! This RS AWD Blazer comes with a 3.6L V6 engine, trailering equipment, selectable driving modes from touring to sport to all wheel drive! It has heated and ventilated perforated black appointed leather seats with nightshift blue accents not only on the seats but throughout the vehicle. The rearseats have not been forgotten in the comfort level as they are heated as well and there is also 2 vents for HVAC control as well as charging portsfor all of your passengers devices! No one can forget the large Skyscape sunroof as well as the adaptive cruise control, rear camera mirror, a safety alert seats, HD surround vision camera and all weather floor liners to keep your new ride even cleaner! GM still has you covered with an added Chevrolet Safety Assist package that includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator, forward collision alert as well as Intellibeam headlamps!



Are you ready to improve your daily drive as well as your weekend adventures!



If this sounds like the perfect SUV for you be sure to reserve it today by calling a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432!



Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
ON-STAR
9 Speed Automatic

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432

866-774-9452
