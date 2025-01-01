$45,888+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
3.6L V6, RS AWD,
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
3.6L V6, RS AWD,
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$45,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,862 KM
Vehicle Description
$373 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 7.99% OAC
RS AWD right here with a super cool interior! This sleek looking Blazer came to us as a one owner trade with a clean Carfax for that added peace of mind! This RS AWD Blazer comes with a 3.6L V6 engine, trailering equipment, selectable driving modes from touring to sport to all wheel drive! It has heated and ventilated perforated black appointed leather seats with nightshift blue accents not only on the seats but throughout the vehicle. The rearseats have not been forgotten in the comfort level as they are heated as well and there is also 2 vents for HVAC control as well as charging portsfor all of your passengers devices! No one can forget the large Skyscape sunroof as well as the adaptive cruise control, rear camera mirror, a safety alert seats, HD surround vision camera and all weather floor liners to keep your new ride even cleaner! GM still has you covered with an added Chevrolet Safety Assist package that includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator, forward collision alert as well as Intellibeam headlamps!
Are you ready to improve your daily drive as well as your weekend adventures!
If this sounds like the perfect SUV for you be sure to reserve it today by calling a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-257-XXXX(click to show)
613-257-2432
Alternate Numbers866-774-9452
+ taxes & licensing>
613-257-2432