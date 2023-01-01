2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 1 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10346325

10346325 Stock #: 01287

01287 VIN: 1GCUDJED5PZ101287

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 01287

Mileage 38,121 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.