Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

38,121 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10346325
  2. 10346325
  3. 10346325
  4. 10346325
  5. 10346325
  6. 10346325
  7. 10346325
  8. 10346325
  9. 10346325
  10. 10346325
  11. 10346325
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
38,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10346325
  • Stock #: 01287
  • VIN: 1GCUDJED5PZ101287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 01287
  • Mileage 38,121 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

2022 Chevrolet Equin...
 30,706 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Equin...
 75,825 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 2500...
 40,834 KM
$40,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory