Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

20,649 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10979669
  2. 10979669
  3. 10979669
  4. 10979669
  5. 10979669
  6. 10979669
  7. 10979669
  8. 10979669
  9. 10979669
  10. 10979669
  11. 10979669
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,649KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GCUDAED6P1120486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,649 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 12,052 KM $70,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT 22,481 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe HIGH COUNTRY for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe HIGH COUNTRY 36,980 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500