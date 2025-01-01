Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

19,529 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Watch This Vehicle
12156075

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,529KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTVW1EV7PWG08135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 08135
  • Mileage 19,529 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT TRUE NORTH WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE, CRUISE CONTROL, HD REAR VISION CAMERA, NAVIGATION for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT TRUE NORTH WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE, CRUISE CONTROL, HD REAR VISION CAMERA, NAVIGATION 22,022 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 3.0L DURAMAX DIESEL, HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEADS UP DISPLAY for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 3.0L DURAMAX DIESEL, HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEADS UP DISPLAY 55,245 KM $69,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Terrain SLE 2.0L 4 CYL WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2020 GMC Terrain SLE 2.0L 4 CYL WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO 51,719 KM $26,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning