2023 GMC Sierra 1500

<h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>$570 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 7.99% OAC</strong></span></span></h2> <p><span style=font-size:16px>The coveted GMC Sierra 3.0L Duramax Diesel AT4 is here on our used lot and is looking for a new owner! This truck is a one owner trade that was originally purchased at our dealership as well always maintained in our service department. This beauty is loaded with some features that you will appreciate like a 15 heads up display, heated and ventilated front leather seats as well as heated rear seats and steering wheel. There is also adaptive cruise control, rain sensing wipers, Technology package, AT4 Preferred package, Bose premium sound system, factory 2 lift with off road suspension and of course a trailering package with an integrated trailer brake controller and lets not forget the awesome 18 alloys wrapped in Duratrac tires!</span></p> <p><strong><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:16px>If this wicked truck caught your eye, make sure to contact one of our awesome Sales Pros at 613-257-2432!</span></span></strong></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Comfort & Convenience Features: </strong>Includes remote start, keyless entry, rear seat storage, heated seats, ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control, head-up display, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, trailer side blind zone alert, bed view camera, rear pedestrian alert, and EZ lift power lock & release tailgate.</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Infotainment Tech & Audio: </strong>Includes 13.4 diagonal infotainment system with built-in Google capabilities, Bose speaker system, wireless charging, wireless phone projection, and HD surround vision.</span></p>

$69,888

+ tax & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

VIN 1GTUUEE84PZ154427

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 54427
  • Mileage 55,244 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
ON-STAR
Hill Ascent Control
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432

