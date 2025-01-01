$69,888+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 3.0L DURAMAX DIESEL, HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEADS UP DISPLAY
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$69,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 54427
- Mileage 55,244 KM
Vehicle Description
The coveted GMC Sierra 3.0L Duramax Diesel AT4 is here on our used lot and is looking for a new owner! This truck is a one owner trade that was originally purchased at our dealership as well always maintained in our service department. This beauty is loaded with some features that you will appreciate like a 15 heads up display, heated and ventilated front leather seats as well as heated rear seats and steering wheel. There is also adaptive cruise control, rain sensing wipers, Technology package, AT4 Preferred package, Bose premium sound system, factory 2 lift with off road suspension and of course a trailering package with an integrated trailer brake controller and lets not forget the awesome 18 alloys wrapped in Duratrac tires!
If this wicked truck caught your eye, make sure to contact one of our awesome Sales Pros at 613-257-2432!
Comfort & Convenience Features: Includes remote start, keyless entry, rear seat storage, heated seats, ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control, head-up display, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, trailer side blind zone alert, bed view camera, rear pedestrian alert, and EZ lift power lock & release tailgate.
Infotainment Tech & Audio: Includes 13.4" diagonal infotainment system with built-in Google capabilities, Bose speaker system, wireless charging, wireless phone projection, and HD surround vision.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Convenience
Comfort
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
